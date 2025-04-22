Storm Tips

Both Puget Sound Energy and The Washington State Ferries are predicting challenges with today’s pending storm. Delays, cancelations, and power outages are expected.

PSE has shared the below reminders and tips:

Storm Preparation Tips:

Download the myPSE app to track and report outages, check status and get estimated restoration times, or visit pse.com/outagemap.

Make sure to have emergency supplies on hand at home and in your vehicle, such as extra batteries, flashlights, and food.

Charge cell phones, laptops, and other devices in case the power goes out.

Avoid opening and closing refrigerators and freezers more often than necessary.

A closed refrigerator will stay cold for up to 12 hours.

Turn off lights and unplug all appliances and/or sensitive electronic equipment, such as computers, to prevent an overload on your circuits when electric service is restored.

Leave one light on to let you know when service returns.

Storm Safety Tips:

Never touch downed power lines because they might be energized.

Stay at least 35 feet away from any downed line and call PSE at 1-888-225-5773 or 911 to report problems.

Do not use a charcoal or gas grill to cook indoors.

Never use a natural gas range for heating or charcoal as an indoor heating source. This can cause a buildup of poisonous carbon monoxide gas.

If you choose to use a portable home generator, read the manufacturer’s instructions for the safe operation of the generator.

Do not operate generators indoors or in enclosed spaces to avoid the build-up of carbon monoxide.

If you’re using portable heaters, keep them away from furniture, draperies, and other flammable materials.

Always use flashlights instead of candles.

Report and Track Outages: